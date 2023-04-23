Man charged over fatal dog attack

Police stock

A man has been charged over a fatal dog attack at a house in Derby.

Wayne Stevens, 51, died at the scene after the incident on Saturday morning.

The dog was shot dead by police.

Gary Stevens, 53, of Cameron Road, Derby, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been charged under the Dangerous Dog Act with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Derbyshire Police was called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house on Cameron Road at just after 5.50am on Saturday.

The force said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.