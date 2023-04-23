Boy, 16, charged with murdering man who was stabbed after his car was rammed

Kelvin Ward

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder and murdering a man whose car was rammed by another vehicle.

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death last Tuesday while being attacked by a number of people in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham.

The 50-year-old was described by his family as “a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many” who would be greatly missed.

West Midlands Police said in a statement issued on Sunday that a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder and violent disorder and will be kept in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The statement added: “We’ve been granted a court extension to continue to question a 28-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday evening.

“We’re still appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.