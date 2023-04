Mark Sheehan

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for Irish pop band The Script, has died after a brief illness.

Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, died in hospital.

A statement on the band’s social media pages said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.