In Pictures: Mary Quant, the fashion designer synonymous with the 1960s

UK News

A selection of striking images from throughout her career.

Fashion designer Mary Quant (foreground) with models showing off their footwear in London in 1967

Dame Mary Quant has died at the age of 93, a statement released on behalf of her family confirmed.

The British fashion designer was widely credited with popularising the mini skirt and was one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s.

Here are some images from throughout her career.

Investitures – Mary Quant OBE
Mary Quant dressed in a mini-skirt style at Buckingham Palace after receiving an OBE in 1966 (PA)
Fashion – 1960s
The Mod fashions caught the eye of many in the 1960s (PA)

Born in south-east London on February 11 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh school teachers.

Fashion – Mary Quant – London – 1967
Models showing the new Mary Quant designs during a 1960s fashion show (PA)
Mary Quant and Warren Gold
Dame Mary with Warren Gold at Heathrow Airport leaving for Rome in 1967 (PA)

She gained a diploma in the 1950s in Art Education at Goldsmith’s College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

With hair stylist Vidal Sassoon, centre, and TV personality Michael Parkinson (PA)
Model Tracey Hunt in a near-Victorian outfit from the Mary Quant Collection. in 1982 (PA)

Dame Mary was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes and in 1955 opened Bazaar, a boutique on the King’s Road in Chelsea.

New stamps unveiled
Dame Mary launched Royal Mail’s Design Classics stamps with an original 1959 mini on Carnaby Street (David Parry/PA)
Mary Quant show
Her work was highlighted in an exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
