Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of raping two teenage girls on canal towpath

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of the rape of two teenage girls in Aylesbury.

The attacks took place between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday April 8 on the canal towpath near Park Street, Thames Valley Police said.

A 17-year-old from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was arrested and has since been released on police bail, the force said.

Thames Valley police has launched an appeal for members of the public to come forward with information relating to the attack, including asking people to check CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth said: “This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.”

He added that an increased police presence in the area is likely while the investigation continues.