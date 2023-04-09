Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick faces further sex crime allegations – report

Pc David Carrick court case

More than 10 people have contacted police investigating ex-Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick with either further allegations or information since he was jailed in February, The Guardian reported.

The disgraced 48-year-old former Pc, who was described as a “monster” and “evil” by some of his dozen victims, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after carrying out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

On Sunday, The Guardian reported that it had been told by a Hertfordshire Police spokesperson that more than 10 people have come forward with either information or further allegations including sexual assault relating to Carrick.

“Since David Carrick pleaded guilty and was sentenced at court in February, more than 10 people have contacted their local forces or the investigation team directly, to either report further offences, including sexual assault, or to share information relating to him,” a spokesperson for the force told The Guardian.

“The team are now working with the CPS and investigating these new allegations.”

Carrick, who joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, used his position to gain his victims’ trust and scare them into silence.

He held a handgun to the head of one woman and sent another a photograph of himself with a work-issue firearm, saying: “Remember I am the boss.”