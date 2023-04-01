Man arrested after woman’s body found in water at marina

Thames Valley Police

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a marina in Caversham.

Thames Valley Police were called in on Saturday just after 10.30am, when the woman’s body was found in the water at the Thames and Kennet Marina near Reading, Berkshire.

Detectives are currently treating the case as an unexplained death, but the force said a man, 61, from Caversham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.

“Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident.

“If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.”

Detectives have asked anyone who has information about the incident to contact TVP either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 709 (April 1).