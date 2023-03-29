Pupils should do some coursework ‘in front of teachers’ amid AI cheating fears

Folders full of paper beside a laptop keyboard

Schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears after the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, exam boards have said.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the UK’s major exam boards, has published guidance for teachers and assessors on “protecting the integrity of qualifications” in the context of AI use.

Schools should make pupils aware of the risks of using AI and the possible consequences of using it “inappropriately” in assessment, the guidance says.

It adds: “Students who misuse AI such that the work they submit for assessment is not their own will have committed malpractice, in accordance with JCQ regulations, and may attract severe sanctions.”

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI which has come to prominence in recent months after a version was released to the public last year.

It can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by pupils and students to complete assignments.

The guidance for teachers and assessors, which highlights a number of AI chatbots including ChatGPT, suggests “allocating time for sufficient portions of work to be done in class under direct supervision to allow the teacher to authenticate each student’s whole work with confidence”.

It comes after Ofqual’s chief regulator Jo Saxton said ChatGPT has made traditional examined conditions “more important than ever”.

Speaking to headteachers at a conference earlier this month, she said pupils should be asked to complete their coursework and essays under exam conditions in schools following the rise in the use of AI technology.

A document setting out the Department for Education’s (DfE) position on the use of generative AI – including ChatGPT or Google Bard – in the education sector calls on schools, colleges and universities to continue “to take reasonable steps where applicable to prevent malpractice”.