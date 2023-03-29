Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lib Dem leader Davey targets ‘betrayed’ Tory voters

UK NewsPublished:

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey rode in a tractor as it smashed down a stack of Tory blue hay bales.

Liberal Democrat’s local election launch
Liberal Democrat’s local election launch

Sir Ed Davey joked that “heavy machinery” would be required to clean up the “mess” left by the Conservatives as he took a ride in a tractor to launch his local election campaign.

The Liberal Democrat leader is targeting Tory voters who he claims have been betrayed by the Government ahead of May’s council contests in England.

Sir Ed was a passenger as the tractor was used to smash down a stack of hay bales painted Tory blue at the pre-election stunt in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.

Liberal Democrat’s local election launch
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey launching the party’s local election campaign at a farm in Berkhamsted (James Street/PA)

The Lib Dem leader told the PA news agency that Tory voters felt “betrayed”.

“People are fed up with the Conservatives. They think they’ve been taken for granted,” he said.

“They’ve been let down on things like the cost of living and the NHS crisis. And we’re finding on the doorsteps that lifelong Conservatives are saying they’ll never vote Conservative again and they’re switching to the Liberal Democrats.

“So we enter these local elections really confidently.”

Tory party chairman Greg Hands dismissed the Liberal Democrat attack and insisted only the Conservatives could be trusted to deliver local services.

“The Liberal Democrats are charging more for council tax, band for band, than the Conservatives while delivering worse local services,” he said.

“The Liberal Democrats should focus on local people’s priorities instead waging war on motorists, cutting weekly bin services, and wasting taxpayers’ money on vanity projects.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News