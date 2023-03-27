Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Full list of Barclays branches set for closure

UK NewsPublished:

The branches are closing at sites in England and Wales.

Barclays cash machine
Barclays cash machine

Barclays has announced the closure of another 14 branches in England and Wales as the business joins rivals in scaling back its network.

So far this year all banks have said that they will remove 132 branches from the UK’s streets.

Here is a list of all 14 branches that Barclays plans to axe:

Llandeilo, Rhosmaen Street – June 23
Mold, High St – June 30
Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Station Street – June 30
Tiverton, Fore Street – June 28
Honiton, High Street – June 23
Caterham, The Square – June 23
Wallington, Woodcote Road – June 28
Folkestone, Sandgate Road – June 23
Chippenham, Market Place – June 23
Holmes Chapel, The Square – June 27
Holmfirth, Victoria Square – June 23
Bootle, Stanley Road – June 30
Loughton, High Road – June 22
Cambridge, Chesterton Road – June 28

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News