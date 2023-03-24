What the papers say – March 24

Newspaper stock

A variety of stories feature on Friday’s front pages from the rise in interest rates and council tax topping £2,000, to a wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour’s deputy leader suggested that the party should raise tax on savings and investments.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour plots tax raid on savings and investments'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/8jLvLYTdQR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 23, 2023

The Times leads on the average council tax exceeding £2,000 for the first time.

The Daily Mail reports on “woke barristers” refusing to prosecute climate activists.

DAILY MAIL: Fury at woke barristers refusing to prosecute ecowarriorrs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jGu1EJa7rr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 23, 2023

The Guardian leads on taxpayers spending close to £500 million buying beds in the worst care homes in England in the past four years.

Guardian front page, Friday 24 March 2023: Councils spend £500m on beds in worst care homes pic.twitter.com/dLtLDfz4m8 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 23, 2023

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey saying he is “more optimistic” on the economy makes the front page of the Daily Express.

The Daily Star poses a question on its front page – Have killer machines taken over the world?

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: Have killer machines taken over the world?#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/hbXKjMCm04 pic.twitter.com/SIBicSFqcZ — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 23, 2023

The Daily Mirror reports that a footballer accused of raping two women now faces a third sex allegation but is still playing for his Premier League club.

Friday's front page: Why is Prem star still playing after rape and assault claims? #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/XijSUcP42s pic.twitter.com/6t360ohCt9 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 23, 2023

Metro leads on the wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife who are facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot involving a UK hospital following a landmark trial.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? HARVEST OF HORROR Politician and wife face jail for kidney swap plot after landmark UK human slavery verdict#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4mhG1cB5k4 — Metro (@MetroUK) March 23, 2023

The Financial Times reports on TikTok’s chief executive struggling to fend off a US ban.

The Independent and i focus on the Bank of England’s decision to put up interest rates.

INDEPENDENT: Bank of England hikes interest rates to 4.25% #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SWc64ldCQS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 23, 2023