What the papers say – March 23

UK NewsPublished:

Boris Johnson’s appearance at the Commons Privileges Committee dominates Thursday’s papers.

Newspaper stock

Former prime minister Boris Johnson appears on the majority of the front pages after he insisted at the Privileges Committee that there is not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

The Daily Telegraph said Mr Johnson was “besieged but defiant”, while the Daily Mail says he was “as agile as a cat”.

The Guardian reports that Mr Johnson’s “flimsy” answers leave him on the brink, while the Daily Express leads on his promise that he did not lie to MPs.

The Daily Mirror focusses on accusations that Mr Johnson has insulted those who faced sacrifices during the pandemic, while Metro leads on “furious” Mr Johnson’s “bad-tempered” exchanges.

The Times reports on Mr Johnson “fighting for his political future”, while The Independent focusses on a “double Commons humiliation” for the former PM and the i concentrates on the inquiry’s “angry clashes”.

The Sun reports on the Prince of Wales making a surprise visit to Poland where he thanked British troops based roughly an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border.

The Financial Times is reporting on the Federal Reserve pressing ahead with a quarter-point rate rise despite banking turbulence.

