Arrest made over Birmingham and London attacks where men set alight

UK NewsPublished:

Detectives say an incident in Edgbaston on Monday is linked to a similar attack in Ealing last month.

Mohammed Rayaz

A man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder after detectives linked two incidents where men were set alight in Birmingham and London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mohammed Ryaz, 70, was set on fire on his way back from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of the city at about 7pm on Monday.

Police say it is linked to a similar attack on a man walking back from West London Islamic Centre in Ealing on February 27.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Met’s west area command are working closely with West Midlands Police, which is leading the investigation, to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, of the Met’s west area command, said: “We completely understand the shock that resonated throughout the community following this incident.

“Despite a man having been arrested, we continue to be vigilant and urge local people to do the same.

“Highly visible patrols around Singapore Road will continue in the coming days to provide reassurance to local people and I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers.”

Counter-terror police are supporting the investigations.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to any potential motive at this stage.

