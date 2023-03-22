Multiple injuries as ship tips over in dry dock

Ship dislodged

Thirty-three people were injured when a ship tipped over while in a dry dock.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 21 people were taken to hospital following the incident in Leith, Edinburgh, while a further 12 were treated and discharged at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The ambulance service said 15 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock at around 8.35am.

The ambulance service sent 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene.

Pictures show the Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

The vessel is leaning on its side following the incident at Imperial Dock in Leith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

NHS Lothian earlier said it was “on standby to receive a number of patients” at the A&E department at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary from the scene and urged others not to attend unless in an emergency.

The 76m (250ft) Petrel, a research vessel, was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is no longer owned by his estate.

A wind speed of 38mph was recorded in Edinburgh at 8am on Wednesday, while a 44mph gust was recorded at 9am, according to Met Office data.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We transported 21 patients to hospital; 15 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

The incident was described as ‘terrifying’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources.

Emergency services at the scene at Imperial Dock in Leith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

The Coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.