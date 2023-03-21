Rishi Sunak will not ‘pre-empt’ fate of Raab amid bullying probe

Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak has declined to say whether he will sack Dominic Raab if an inquiry finds that he bullied officials.

The Justice Secretary has pledged to resign if he is found to have bullied staff.

The investigation by lawyer Adam Tolley KC is expected to be drawing to a close after the Cabinet minister himself was interviewed.

Multiple colleagues have spoken out about his conduct, though it has largely been unclear whether they have first spoken to the inquiry or not.

Mr Raab has always denied bullying and the Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he will not “pre-empt” the inquiry.

“I’m not going to pre-empt a process that hasn’t concluded,” Mr Sunak told BBC Breakfast.

“People can judge me by my actions. In the past when there’s been issues like this, I’ve made sure that they were investigated properly.