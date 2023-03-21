Derby confirmed as home of Great British Railways

Derby railway station

Derby has been announced as the location to host the headquarters of new public sector body Great British Railways (GBR).

Transport Secretary Mark Harper confirmed the decision on Tuesday following reports that the East Midlands city had been successful in its bid.

The unsuccessful shortlisted locations were Birmingham, Crewe, Doncaster, Newcastle and York.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said Derby will become ‘the heart of Great Britain’s rail industry’ (James Manning/PA)

Mr Harper said: “Among an exceptional list of shortlisted applicants, Derby scored highest in the expression of interest stage of the competition, which analysed its suitability against six published criteria: levelling up, connectivity, opportunities for GBR, value for money, heritage and public support.

“It also scored highest in the six-week public vote, attracting 45,600 votes, more than 5,000 ahead of the second placed location in a total vote of 205,000.

“Derby will become the heart of Great Britain’s rail industry, bringing together track and train, as well as revenue and cost.