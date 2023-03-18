Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search operation sparked by crewless boat in North Wales

UK NewsPublished:

HM Coastguard said it was ‘reasonably’ confident that four men who were aboard the boat got off safely.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency Feature
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency Feature

The discovery of a crewless boat in North Wales has sparked a search operation.

A 20ft cruiser was reported adrift at 6am on Saturday in Colwyn Bay.

A lifeboat attended the scene at 7.20 am. Crews searched the water for casualties, but none were found.

HM Coastguard said it was “reasonably” confident that four men who were aboard the boat got off safely.

Detective Sergeant Mark Bamber said: “We believe that the boat came into the area yesterday and entered the water in Conwy. The boat is called Phoenix Hardy.

“We are appealing for the owners or the people who have any knowledge of the boat to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number A039123.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News