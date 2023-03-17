Notification Settings

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold has died at the age of 62, her family said.

The businesswoman died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

A family statement said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.”

Her sister Vanessa said: “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.”

She was made an CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

