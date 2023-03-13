Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One missing and three in hospital after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

UK NewsPublished:

Images from the scene appear to show one house has collapsed and another is badly damaged.

Swansea explosion
Swansea explosion

One person remains unaccounted for and three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Swansea.

Emergency services were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Images from the scene appear to show one house has collapsed and another is badly damaged, with debris strewn into the street.

Swansea explosion
Emergency services at the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion (PA)

South Wales Police said other neighbouring properties were also damaged by the blast, which shook houses miles from the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who have been affected by this morning’s incident and we would like to thank the community for their support whilst this incident is ongoing.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News