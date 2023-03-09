Snow warnings in place after coldest night of the year

It's a chilly start for many, but especially across Scotland where Altnaharra has recorded -16.0 Celsius and the coldest night of 2023 so far

This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the UK in the month of March since 2010 (when Braemar dropped to -18.6 Celsius) ?️? pic.twitter.com/kU4MdbycUM

