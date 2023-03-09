Government expected to confirm HS2 delays to cut costs – report

An HS2 worker

Delays to some sections of HS2 to save money will shortly be announced by the Government, it has been reported.

The BBC said it understands this will primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and between Crewe and Manchester.

Conservative MP Simon Clarke, former chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “This would be a sensible decision.

“Having observed HS2’s progress as chief secretary, I have serious doubts as to value for money and cost control.”

In October last year, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the forecast for when HS2’s phases would be complete remained within planned ranges.

This would be a sensible decision. Having observed HS2’s progress as Chief Secretary, I have serious doubts as to value for money and cost control. https://t.co/LzOS12BWlG — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) March 9, 2023

That involved Phase One – connecting London with Birmingham – opening between 2029 and 2033.

Services will initially start and end at Old Oak Common, west London, due to delays at Euston.

Mr Harper said Phase 2a – extending the line from Birmingham to Crewe – was “on track” to be completed between 2030 and 2034.

The date range for the western leg of Phase 2b – connecting Crewe with Manchester – remained between 2035 and 2041, the Cabinet minister added.