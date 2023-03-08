Dame Darcey Bussell to become new chair of the board at Theatre Royal Plymouth

Theatre Royal Plymouth Chair of the Board Dame Darcey Bussell

Dame Darcey Bussell has been announced as the new chair of the board at Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP).

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge praised the “excellence” of the venue and said she was in full support of the “bold and ambitious” plans for the future.

Her appointment, effective from April 1, was announced to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Dame Darcey will be taking over the position from Nick Buckland who is retiring from TRP’s board after 13 years.

She will become TRP’s Royal Plymouth’s first female chair of the board and will join 12 other women who are part of the theatre’s board of trustees.

“I have known of the Theatre Royal and its excellence as a regional theatre for a long time, as I first danced on the beautiful Lyric stage over 30 years ago,” Dame Darcey said.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know the whole TRP team over the last few months as my husband and I establish a new base in Plymouth and I would like to thank our outgoing chair, Nick Buckland, for being so supportive and going out of his way to help with a smooth transition.”

She also praised the “exceptional leadership” of TRP chief executive and executive producer James Mackenzie-Blackman.

“Under James’ exceptional leadership, TRP is on a bold and ambitious path to augment its position as one of the country’s leading theatres with the growth of homegrown productions, a pathway I fully support,” she said.

“Along with the other members of our truly inspiring board of trustees, I look forward to helping realise this vision in the years ahead.

“TRP is the beating heart of Plymouth, a city whose future is very bright indeed and I am excited about playing my part.”

Mr Mackenzie-Blackman said Dame Darcey was “a true embodiment of TRP’s values” and that her “vast artistic experience” and “global reputation” would help deliver the theatre’s vision.

Mr Buckland added: “I leave the dream role of chair of TRP’s trustees with mixed emotions: great joy that Darcey has agreed to take the reins and that James and his team are taking the theatre to a new level, but sadness at not being a direct part of the exciting future.

“With new leadership, the theatre is well placed to continue to play its important role in the life of Plymouth and the region, as well as being a hub for creative talent that’s recognised worldwide.

“I know I will continue to enjoy the wonderful productions that grace the stages of TRP and look forward to experiencing great theatre in all its guises.”

In 2022 TRP embarked on a period of creative and organisational development, announcing nine new Trustees in December 2022.

The appointment of Dame Darcey concludes this strand of board development.