Family of Ukrainian girl found unconscious on beach ‘devastated’ by her death

Albina Yevko

The mother of a teenage girl who died after being found unconscious on a beach has paid tribute to her “beautiful” daughter.

Albina Yevko, 14, had been reported missing on the evening of March 4 and was later found unconscious on Dawlish beach in south Devon.

She was airlifted to hospital in Exeter where she later died.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the teenager was a Ukrainian national living in the Dawlish area.

In a statement issued by the force, Albina’s mother, Inna Yevko, said: “Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

“Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts. We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time.”

The force said investigations were continuing into the circumstances of the teenager’s death.

Searches were taking place, including with support from a police helicopter and coastguard.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “Our investigation continues as we try to piece together Albina’s final hours.

“Officers continue to undertake door-to-door enquiries as we try to identify any witnesses or CCTV footage that capture Albina’s movements.

“Whilst this death remains unexplained, we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.

“We await the results of the forensic post-mortem examination due to take place on Thursday, but in the meantime we ask that the family and loved ones of Albina are given space and privacy as they come to terms with their loss.