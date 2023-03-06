Prisoner Bronson tells parole hearing he is an ‘angel’ compared with past self

Court artist sketch of Charles Bronson

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has described himself as a “retired prison activist” but told his parole hearing he loves a “rumble”.

Making his latest bid for freedom on Monday, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners told a panel of Parole Board judges he is now anti-violence and “almost an angel now” compared with his old self.

But despite insisting he now has ways of managing negative feelings and has turned to art, the 70-year-old – who was once dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders – said: “I was born to have a rumble.”

A supporter of Charles Bronson outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the notorious inmate’s public parole hearing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bronson has spent most of the past 48 years behind bars, apart from two brief periods of freedom during which he reoffended, for a string of thefts, firearms and violent offences.

Appearing on camera wearing a black suit and tie, a white shirt, braces and dark glasses, Bronson – who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 and whose real name is Michael Peterson – claimed he had been betting for much of the last 50 years while behind bars and won £1,500 last year.

His parole review took place at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes and was watched by members of the press and public on a live stream from the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

The hearing was also told that he is locked in his cell for 23 hours a day due to staff shortages, and receives letters from 500 people.

When questioned about several incidents behind bars a few years ago and why they happened, Bronson said: “I love a rumble. What man doesn’t?”

Describing one incident, in which the parole hearing was told he stripped naked and “greased up”, he said: “I took half a tub of Lurpak with me, stripped off and had the rumble of my life. It was f****** brilliant.”

However, he insisted there will be no more “rumbles” behind bars.

Court sketch of Charles Bronson (left) at his public parole hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London via video-link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Speaking of his time at Woodhill, he said: “I’ve had four years here now, I think I’ve outstayed my welcome.”

His prison offender manager said they are concerned that Bronson would be overwhelmed in open conditions at a lower security prison, but that he has started learning breathing exercises and coping methods such as asking for time out in his cell in preparation for any future move.

They said: “Charlie’s used to a lot of solitary time anyway. He doesn’t enjoy it … but he copes quite well. He has his exercises, he has his routines.”

They added that he “kind of loses himself in his artwork” – something he has become known for while in jail.

Bronson is the second inmate in UK legal history to have his case heard in public after rules changed last year in a bid to remove the secrecy around the process.