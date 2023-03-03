Constance Marten and Mark Gordon touch hands as court hears how baby's remains were found

Missing baby remains found in Brighton

Remains found by police searching for Constance Marten’s baby were discovered wrapped in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed, a court heard.

The aristocrat and her partner, Mark Gordon, were remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday charged with the manslaughter of baby “Victoria”, after a major two-day search operation led to the infant’s discovery on Wednesday.

The pair are also accused of the concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, sat in the dock together at Crawley Magistrates’ Court, touching hands briefly and having a number of conversations with each other.

They spoke only to confirm their name, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during the short hearing.

Court artist sketch of Mark Gordon, with a grey jumper over his head, and Constance Marten appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

At one stage Marten, who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, blew a kiss to Gordon, who wore a grey jumper over his head throughout.

Prosecutor Jeremy King briefly outlined how the charges were brought against the pair, including that the remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an “overgrown” allotment.

The pair were not required to enter any pleas to the charges and will next appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Marten and Gordon were arrested in Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police attempted to establish their whereabouts over the course of several weeks.

The remains were found in an allotment shed in a plastic bag under some nappies (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

The case was referred to the police watchdog by the Metropolitan Police, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct said in a statement that it is “currently assessing the referral to determine what, if any, further action is required from us”.

Remanding Marten and Gordon into custody, chairwoman of the bench of magistrates Carol Lintott said: “You are both here today … on charges of manslaughter, concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

“We are sending the case to the crown court sitting at the Old Bailey.