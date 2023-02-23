In Pictures: How Kyiv is surviving one year on from Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine

As Ukraine prepares to mark a grim anniversary, PA news agency photographer Aaron Chown is in the embattled country’s capital city to document life one year after the Russian invasion.

The invasion has killed tens of thousands of people and reduced cities to ruins but Ukraine has displayed fierce resistance and nowhere is this more clearly seen than in Kyiv.

Artwork painted on a damaged apartment block in the Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

The wall of remembrance of the fallen for Ukraine at the Mykhailivsky Golden-Domed Monastery in Trohsvyatitelska Street, Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, painted on a destroyed building near Bocha on the outskirts of the capital (Aaron Chown/PA)

Despite intensive bombing, the residents of Kyiv have shown defiance. In Mykhailivska Square there is an exhibition of rusted Russian tanks, destroyed during an attempt on the capital last spring.

Destroyed Russian military equipment at an open air exhibition in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

A city worker cleans around the military equipment exhibition in Mykhailivska Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

The part-destroyed business tower in central Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

A city worker cleans along the wall of remembrance of the fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

A person walks past the shell of a destroyed building in Borodyanka on the snowy outskirts of Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

The covered Bohdan Khmelnytsky Monument in Sophia Square, Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)

A destroyed building in Mirra on the outskirts of Kyiv, one of many hit by Russian missiles in the last few months (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bags containing humanitarian aid at the Depaul International Day Centre in Kyiv (Aaron Chown/PA)