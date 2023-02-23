Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GP appears in court accused of sexually assaulting four women

UK NewsPublished:

The women were all receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court
Portsmouth Magistrates Court

A Hampshire GP accused of sexually assaulting four patients has appeared in court.

Mohan Babu is accused of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences.

They are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Babu, 46, who was working as a GP during this period, was reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault.

He did not indicate a plea when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Babu, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, was released on unconditional bail to attend Portsmouth Crown Court on March 27.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News