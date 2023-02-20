Police officer denies rape and sexual assault

Kane Haywood arriving at Bristol Crown Court

A police officer has denied raping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police Constable Kane Haywood is charged with two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over and one count of sexual assault by penetration in Exeter on March 29 2021.

Haywood appeared in the dock at Bristol Crown Court on Monday wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey striped tie.

Kane Haywood denied all the charges against him (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 29-year-old, from east Devon, spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea of not guilty to all three allegations.

He was released on conditional bail and is next due to appear at a pre-trial hearing on December 11.

A trial is expected to take place over four days from January 8 2024.

The officer has been suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police.