What the papers say – February 7

The newspapers are consumed by the “catastrophic” earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 7.8 magnitude quake that has killed thousands of people in the Middle East is the splash on the front pages of The Times, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Guardian and Metro – all of them featuring images of the miraculous rescue of a girl from the rubble.

The Financial Times – which also covers the disaster – adds that it was the biggest earthquake in Turkey in 84 years.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports on the deaths of Epsom College’s headmistress, her husband and their daughter after they were all found dead with shotgun wounds in the grounds of the school over the weekend.

The i writes pollsters have warned the Tories that Liz Truss’s potential comeback has damaged the party.

Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has warned Nicola Sturgeon that the new transgender laws are putting the country’s next run at independence in jeopardy, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to announce a boost in military funding, the Daily Mail claims.