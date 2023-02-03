What the papers say – February 3

British newspapers

Anger over record Shell profits leads the nation’s papers at the end of the working week.

The Guardian says there are calls for a tougher windfall tax on energy companies after Shell recorded a profit of £32.2 billion in 2022, while paying just £110 million in windfall tax.

Meanwhile, the i reports energy firms have been ordered to stop force-fitting pre-pay meters to help prevent the most vulnerable being cut off from electricity and gas.

Both stories are carried by Metro and the Daily Star.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and The Sun lead with a TV appeal from the family of missing mum Nicola Bulley, one week after she disappeared while walking her dog.

The Telegraph carries a warning from the Bank of England (BoE) that the country’s workforce will be permanently smaller after the pandemic and lockdown.

The Daily Express says the BoE has forecast Britain’s economic slump will end next year.

