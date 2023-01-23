Julian Sands’ family thanks authorities for ‘heroic’ efforts as search continues

Julian Sands

The family of Julian Sands has praised the “heroic” efforts of Californian authorities conducting the search for the missing British actor.

A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office thanked various organisations involved in efforts to find the actor, as search operations entered their 11th day.

Sands was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

The statement went on to list various organisations involved in the search.

In a message sharing the statement, the sheriff’s department added: “As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search.

“We will continue to utilize the resources available to us.”

It comes after federal agencies joined efforts to find Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the actor’s location.

On Monday a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the PA news agency that conditions were still too dangerous for ground crews to operate, and that searches would be conducted by helicopter only.

It was previously revealed that pings from Sands’ phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area of Baldy Bowl on the day he was reported missing.