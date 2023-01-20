Prime Minister fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

Rishi Sunak visits Lancashire and County Durham

The Prime Minister has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

Rishi Sunak previously apologised for the “brief error of judgment” as he carried out a series of visits in Lancashire on Thursday.

Mr Sunak was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to the North of England.

Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.