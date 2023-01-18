Rishi Sunak defends Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi over tax dispute claims

Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak defended Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over allegations around his tax affairs.

The Prime Minister said former chancellor Mr Zahawi had addressed the matter in full after claims he paid millions in tax to settle a dispute.

Questions have swirled around Mr Zahawi since the Sun on Sunday reported he agreed to pay a seven-figure sum to settle a dispute with HMRC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was questioned about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

Mr Sunak was dragged into the row at Prime Minister’s Questions when Labour MP Alex Sobel raised the issue.

Mr Sobel said Mr Zahawi was “forced to pay millions to HMRC to settle a tax dispute” and asked Mr Sunak if he was “aware of an investigation when he appointed him to his Cabinet and as chairman of the Conservative Party”.

He added: “Will the Prime Minister demand accountability from his Cabinet members about their tax affairs?”

The Prime Minister said Mr Zahawi “has already addressed this matter in full and there’s nothing more that I can add”.

Home Office minister Robert Jenrick said it was a “private matter” for Mr Zahawi said the “important factor” is that Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs are now up to date.

“I think this is a private matter for Nadhim Zahawi,” Mr Jenrick told LBC radio.

“Ministers have to declare their interests to the Cabinet Office and the ministerial code and I’m sure that Nadhim Zahawi has done that in the appropriate way.

“I think it’s very important that any minister maintains their tax affairs appropriately. In fact that is a question that you’re asked on appointment as a minister.

“The bar is obviously higher as a Treasury minister but I’ve seen no evidence to suggest there has been any inappropriate behaviour by Mr Zahawi so I’d be careful about making allegations without the facts.”

Mr Zahawi briefly served as chancellor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A spokesman for Mr Zahawi has said that his taxes are “properly declared” and that he “has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf”.

“As he has previously stated, Mr Zahawi’s taxes are properly declared and paid in the UK,” the spokesman said.

“He is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

YouGov’s 2009 annual report showed a more than 10% shareholding by the Gibraltar-registered Balshore Investments Ltd.