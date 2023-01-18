Inflation eases back further, but food prices continue to soar

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.2% in the 12 months to December 2022 – down from 9.3% in November.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.5%, down from 10.7% in November.

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 18, 2023