Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inflation eases back further, but food prices continue to soar

UK NewsPublished:

The Office for National Statistics said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7% in November.

Someone at a supermarket
Someone at a supermarket

UK inflation eased back further last month but cost pressures remained intense for cash-strapped households as food prices hit another 45-year high, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.5% in December from 10.7%, offering a further sign that the cost-of-living crisis may have passed its peak.

Falling fuel costs were largely behind the slowdown in the pace of price rises, with average petrol price down by 8.3 pence per litre month-on-month in December.

There was little respite for families, however, with CPI still in double digits and food and drink inflation soaring yet again, to 16.8% in December up from 16.4% in November, marking the highest level since September 1977.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole.

“Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly.”

“Food costs continue to spike, with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants,” he added.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News