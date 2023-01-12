Scottish hotel named one of the ‘hottest in the world’ by Tripadvisor

No.26 By The Sea's terrace

A seaside boutique hotel in Scotland has been named one of the top 25 to visit in the world by Tripadvisor.

No. 26 By The Sea in Oban, Argyll and Bute, is the only UK destination to feature on the travel firm’s hottest new hotels in the world list, with the venue securing the number 25 spot.

Visitors have described it as a “sensation” and “perfection”, and it secured a five-star rating on Tripadvisor following 176 reviews from guests.

Owner Paul Sloan said: “We’re delighted to be recognised by Tripadvisor as one of the 25 hottest new hotels in the world.

“It really pays tribute to the fantastic work all members of the team do to ensure our guests have the most enjoyable visit possible, but also everything that Oban has to offer.”

The hotel has nine bedrooms (No. 26 Hotel/PA)

The hotel, which has nine luxury rooms for guests, has been helped with financing provided by the Cumberland Building Society – which has also provided funding for Mr Sloan’s other business in Oban.

Alasdair Swan, senior commercial manager at the building society, said: “We’re thrilled to see No. 26 By The Sea recognised, and rightly so, as Paul and every member of the team provide a beautifully unique and luxury experience in one of the world’s most stunning settings.

“At a time when the hospitality industry was facing numerous challenges, Paul’s projects and vision in Oban was a breath of fresh air, and shows how businesses in the sector can thrive if they have the confidence to take opportunities to invest in the hospitality sector.