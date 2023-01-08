Possible sightings of mother missing with partner and new baby

Constance Marten missing

A mother who has disappeared with her newborn baby and partner may have been spotted twice at sites more than 200 miles away from where they went missing three days ago, police say.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe Constance Marten may have been seen in Essex, firstly near to Harwich Port on Saturday at 9am and then in Colchester around an hour later.

Ms Marten, who was wrapped in a large red scarf at the Harwich Port sighting, are appealing for her to make contact and seek medical assistance as it appears that neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

Constance Marten has been missing since Thursday (GMP/PA)

Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and the child have been missing since their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday evening.

The family then walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

GMP said: “Evidence suggests that Constance has very recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

“With it being three days now, officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the newborn baby which is everyone’s priority and are asking for Constance and any members of the public who have any information to reach out to ensure they are safe and well.”

Mr Gordon is described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

Mark Gordon has not been seen since Thursday evening (GMP/PA)

GMP’s head of public protection, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, previously said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance: Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public, not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

“If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services.

“GMP can be contacted via live chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”