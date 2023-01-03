Tributes pour in for 'kind-hearted and selfless' Birmingham pilot killed in Australia helicopter crash

The wreckage of one of the helicopters on the beach

The 40-year-old, who had recently become a dad, was among four people killed in the incident on the Gold Coast of Queensland state on Monday.

He died alongside Diane and Ron Hughes, 57 and 65, who were from Liverpool and married in 2021.

Tributes have poured in on social media to Mr Jenkinson, with friends saying he had helped to bring emergency supplies to flood victims last year.

One of his close friends, Kristy Frost wrote: "Trying to put into words how much of an impact Ash Jenkinson has had on my life and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him is almost impossible.

"Ash was the most kind hearted and selfless man to walk the earth. The love he had for his beautiful family and friends was certainly one of a kind and this extended to anyone who would cross his path.

"I had the privilege of living with Ash for many years on the coast and became one of the bestest friends I ever had. His heart was bigger than anyone else’s and I will cherish those fun filled years forever."

Dustyn Oloman wrote: "So many of us were blessed to have you in our lives.

"You stood so tall, strong and proud, you were amazing mate!

"I can still feel your hand shake and your man hug.

"You will be missed my friend and I so wish we caught up for that beer we promised each other so many times.

"You were a great friend to me and I hope I was all that to you too."

Blair Chave said: "We used to talk about his job a lot, a job he absolutely loved… which not only included rides for tourists but also he battled the intense bush fires a few years back and helped the flood victims… respect."

Deanie White wrote: "The helicopter pilot, Ash ‘Jenko’ Jenkinson, who brought emergency supplies from the skies in a Sea World helicopter to Ballina Shire flood survivors in February 2022 died today in a helicopter crash.

"If you heard my call and brought supplies to Kingsford Smith Park to be choppered out to flood survivors- Ash flew them there. If you received bags of food and loo paper and nappies via helicopter from Ballina, Ash brought them to you.

"He was a kind, generous man. If it wasn’t for Ash, those flights would never have happened."

An online fundraising page has also been set up to help Mr Jenkinson's family.

Set up on gofundme, it has been organised by Morgan Reid and reads: "I’m fundraising for my beautiful friend Kosha- who tragically lost her husband Ash in a helicopter accident 2/1.

"Ash was the pilot involved and they are such a wonderful family- Ash and Kosha have a one year old boy, Kayden.

"Any donations will go straight to Kosha to help her and Kayden out in any way they need."

It has so far raised more than $600.

To visit the fundraising page go to gofundme.com/f/the-beautiful-family-of-ash

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach.

The force said initial investigations indicated the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One landed safely on a sandbank with five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

The other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside and leaving three critically injured.

Police said the other victim was a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales.