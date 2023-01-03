Notification Settings

Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

UK NewsPublished:

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Maureen Gitau

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday December 5 as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham.

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

