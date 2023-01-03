Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Maureen Gitau

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday December 5 as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham.

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.