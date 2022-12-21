Charity urges people to go the extra mile for Doddie Weir with fundraising event

Doddie Weir

A charity is urging people to help honour Doddie Weir’s legacy and sign up for a fundraising event for research into motor neurone disease.

The virtual mass-participation exercise event Doddie Aid, founded in 2020 by former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright, will start on January 1 next year.

A memorial service was held on Monday for former Scotland rugby star Weir, who died last month aged 52 after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Doddie Aid is the biggest annual fundraising event of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which Weir launched in 2017 to further research into the disease.

A lot of wonderful people asking how they can support the Foundation. One great way is by joining Doddie Aid – our mass-participation exercise challenge ? Check out the promo video for more details & download the app/ tap the link below to take part ?https://t.co/jeGvRp7jNt pic.twitter.com/hhOkKSKdcy — My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (@MNDoddie5) December 20, 2022

The Doddie Aid event splits participants into six districts, with the winning district being the one which covers the furthest distance over the duration of the six-week challenge, whether by walking, cycling, running, rowing, or anything else.

Jill Douglas, chief executive of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “We are overwhelmed by the huge number of people who have already signed up for this year’s Doddie Aid.

“It’s a real testament to Doddie’s legacy that he has inspired so many people to make a difference and help others living with MND and to one day find a cure for this disease.

“Doddie Aid has become a regular and hugely popular way to kick off 2023. With over 9,000 people already signed up, I think this will be the biggest Doddie Aid yet.”

Speaking at the memorial service in Melrose earlier this week, Rob Wainwright urged people to sign up to help “keep Doddie’s fundraising legacy alive”.

Guests outside Melrose Parish Church before a memorial service for Doddie Weir on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Actively nag your friends, your colleagues, your club, your school, your business and your family to get involved.

“If 50,000 people sign up, that’s £1 million for research. That is how we fulfil Doddie’s legacy, and that must be Doddie’s trophy.”

Doddie Aid has helped to raise more than £2 million for MND research, with more than 35,000 participants covering four million miles since its launch in 2020.

Former Scotland rugby players Andy Nicol and John Barclay are among those who have signed up to take part in 2023, as has Davy Zyw, who has been living with MND for four years and this year completed a 260-mile continuous cycle along some of Scotland’s highest roads.

Weir’s former teammate Scott Hastings said: “We have the brightest scientific minds who will find a cure for this disease, but the research needs resources and it needs funds – your funds.

“We will raise as much as we can until we can find a cure for MND.”