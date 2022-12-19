Strikes close three remote Scottish airports

Unite has confirmed that strike action will take place on 19 December 2022 and 22 December 2022 from 00.01 to 23:59 each day. This has the potential to impact all HIAL’s airports.

Please contact your airline for more information. Read more at https://t.co/hSSby5T2If pic.twitter.com/w3DbYawZhA

— Highlands & Islands Airports (@Hial_Airports) December 6, 2022