Garda interviews with Dowdall from 2016 played in Hutch murder trial

Gerry Hutch court case

A video of a Garda interview with former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has been played in the trial of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch over the murder of David Byrne.

On his fourth day of giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court, a tense cross-examination was conducted by senior counsel for the defence, Brendan Grehan, of key state witness Dowdall.

Before playing the tapes, recorded on May 18, 2016, Mr Grehan told the court they portrayed Dowdall as “a very indignant, convincing person” but told the court he was telling lies.

Mr Byrne was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5, 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch listening to former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence during the trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

Dowdall, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

In court on Thursday morning, Mr Grehan repeatedly questioned Dowdall on what charge he had pleaded guilty to in relation to the murder of Mr Byrne, and why he had pleaded guilty to it.

“I had a hand in booking a room, I didn’t know what it was going to be used for. But by booking a room I am guilty and responsible,” he told the court.

Dowdall is referring to the booking of a room in the Regency Hotel that was used by a man alleged to have been one of the gunmen the night before the fatal attack.

When Mr Grehan read out the charge and asked if he had “knowingly, or recklessly” facilitated the murder, Dowdall repeatedly asserted that he was reckless.

“The whole thing was reckless,” he said. “If someone asks a favour, I don’t ask questions.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall being cross examined by Hutch’s defence barrister, Brendan Grehan (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Dowdall told the court he had not seen his initial Garda interviews until now, and that he had not requested to see the tapes or transcripts of his Garda interviews as he had “no interest in it”.

In response to Dowdall’s assertion that the defence was “picking and choosing” lines, Mr Grehan asked if Dowdall believed he was being unfair.

Dowdall said: “I think you’re doing your utmost best to destroy me in any way you can… Even as far as embarrassing me over medical issues.”

Before playing the videos of Garda interviews, Mr Grehan told Dowdall that “in the first three interviews with the gardai, you’re all talk”.

In the taped interviews, recorded on the morning of May 18, 2016, Dowdall is seen sitting in a small room in the presence of two gardai and his solicitor.

“Gerard is a really quiet man… To be honest I like the man,” Dowdall is heard telling gardai.

“I respect him.”

He added that he wasn’t a close friend of Hutch.

“I wouldn’t say I was ever a trusted friend (of Gerard Hutch). I’ve no relationship with Gerard. I didn’t drink with Gerard.”

On the Garda interview video, when asked whether Hutch had discussed firearms or transport with Dowdall, he said he hadn’t.

When asked whether Hutch would discuss it with him, he told gardai he wouldn’t.

“Why would he, I’m not a criminal?” he responded.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat beside each other in the dock, with Mr Hutch seen using a hearing aid.