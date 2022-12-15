Channel search continues overnight after four die in migrant boat tragedy

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

An overnight search was under way in the English Channel into Thursday after four people died following the capsizing of a migrant boat.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said aerial search assets were in use and ships in the area have been asked to post lookouts after more than 30 individuals were pulled from the freezing water.

A spokesperson said on Thursday: “The search has continued overnight utilising a combination of aerial search assets and broadcast action requesting shipping in the area to post lookouts and report any sightings to Dover Coastguard.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident and with the families of those who have lost their lives.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his “sorrow” at the “capsizing of a small boat” in the Channel on Wednesday, telling MPs there had been a “tragic loss of human life”.

A spokesman for a French charity said it was sent a voice message in the early hours of Wednesday from migrants in a waterlogged boat begging for help, and that babies could be heard screaming in the background.

The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning.

A Government spokesman said authorities were alerted at 3.05am to a “small boat in distress” and there were currently “four confirmed deaths” with investigations ongoing.

“This is a truly tragic incident.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and families of all those who have lost their lives today.”

Government sources initially told the PA news agency 43 people were rescued, but the figure has since been revised to 39 after updated information from authorities involved.

Nikolai Posner, communications officer for Utopia 56 which helps migrants in Calais, said the charity received a voicenote at around 2am UK time in which a man said there was water inside the boat and “families and kids” on board.

He told PA: “It was clearly an emergency, he was calling for help … In the background of the message we can hear babies screaming.”

Mr Posner said the charity tried to respond to the message but the reply was not received, then they contacted both the French and UK coastguards.

It is unclear why a rescue boat was only launched an hour after the charity informed authorities of the distress message, Mr Posner said, adding: “We don’t know what really happened during that time.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was a reminder that criminal gangs running the crossing routes put “the lives of the desperate at risk and profit from their misery” while shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper warned the action against the gangs has been “too weak”.

In Dover, a black body bag was brought ashore on a stretcher from the Dover RNLI lifeboat at around 11.15am and taken to forensics tents outside the RNLI headquarters.

There are likely to have been freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight amid a cold snap sweeping across the UK.

The tragedy came a day after Mr Sunak unveiled a raft of new measures which he said would were aimed at curbing Channel crossings.

More than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing this year, Government figures show.

At least 27 migrants died when a dinghy sank while heading to the UK from France in November last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “These are the days that we dread.

“Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour.

“It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers, evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo.”