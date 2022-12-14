Notification Settings

Coastguard launches search and rescue over small boat incident in the Channel

UK NewsPublished:

The Coastguard is working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and others to coordinate the response.

A large search and rescue operation has been launched in the Channel following an incident involving a small boat off the coast of Kent on Wednesday morning.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said HM Coastguard was working with the RNLI, Royal Navy, Border Force, French navy and Kent Police to look for the boat, while an air ambulance has also been sent to the scene.

HM Coastguard said the incident is ongoing and they have “no further information”.

A spokesperson added: “We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved.

“A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us.

“HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need.”

