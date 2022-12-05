Notification Settings

Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid

UK NewsPublished:

The race to become the SNP’s leader in Westminster was sparked when Ian Blackford announced his intention to stand down last week.

Palace of Westminster

SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy.

The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week.

His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the party’s AGM.

The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East threw his hat in the ring on Monday morning, announcing he would stand to be second in command, after a nomination from Ms Thewliss.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Mr McDonald said: “The party is at such an important point in its history.

“Our mission is to actively build and make the case for a progressive alternative to Tory austerity and Brexit – Scotland’s independence in Europe.

“As deputy leader of the group, I’ll work with Alison to build a strong, focused Westminster team that works in collaboration with colleagues from across the party.

“We’ve got a big job ahead. Let’s get it done.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn also announced his plans to stand for the leadership over the weekend, but has not officially announced who his pick for deputy would be.

