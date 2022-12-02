Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16

Camron Smith death

The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.

Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.

Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.

The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.

The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.

Jordan Tcheuko (Metropolitan Police/PA)

They entered two other addresses in rapid succession before storming into Camron’s home with knives, masks and gloves.

Camron was chased into his mother’s bedroom where he sustained eight stab wounds.

Following a trial, Romain LaPierre, 20, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of Camron’s murder.

Romain LaPierre (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Friday, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years plus nine years concurrent for the robbery of the minicab.

Jordan Tcheuko, 19, from Wembley, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 15 years.

University student Sako Amoniba-Burnley, 21, from Norbury, was found guilty of robbery and jailed for seven years.

Judge Michael Kay KC said: “This is yet another harrowing and depressing tale of gang-related violence culminating in the barbaric killing of a young man.

“The victim was Camron Smith who was aged just 16. He was stabbed to death in his mother’s bedroom while she desperately tried to ward off the attack.

“In giving evidence she told the court she was begging the attackers to kill her rather than her son.”

He said LaPierre and others had been in a gang involved in drug dealing in the Thornton Heath area of south London.

The judge said the motivation for the attack was revenge for the earlier stabbing of one of their number and Camron was targeted because he was considered a “grass”.

Ringleader LaPierre had thrust a zombie knife into Camron’s stomach during the incident.

Camron’s mother had been left “broken hearted” by the loss of her only child and could not now face returning to their home, the judge said.

He praised the “admirable” conduct of LaPierre’s father who went to police after his son confessed to him.

Jailing LaPierre for life, Judge Kay told him: “You are a brutal and callous killer and I anticipate you will remain an extremely dangerous person for many years.”

Tcheuko had been “side by side” with LaPierre, kicking down the front door, chasing Camron upstairs and forcing the bedroom door, the judge said.

His jail sentence reflected the “gruesome and terrible circumstances”, the judge said.

The court heard how LaPierre had previous convictions for carrying knives, including a Samurai sword, machete and hunting knife.

Tcheuko had previously been caught with kitchen knives and had joined a gang at the age of 13 after witnessing the stabbing of a close friend at the age of 10.