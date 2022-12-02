Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flights will be disrupted at Heathrow as workers confirm strike in pay row

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Around 350 members of the Unite union working for Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday December 16.

An illuminated Christmas tree displayed in a quiet Terminal Two at Heathrow
An illuminated Christmas tree displayed in a quiet Terminal Two at Heathrow

Ground handlers employed by a private contractor at Heathrow Airport are to strike in a row over pay.

Around 350 members of Unite working for Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday December 16.

The action will lead to some flight disruption, the union said.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Menzies needs to have a long, hard look at itself.

“This is a highly lucrative company, which has made a fair pay offer to one group of its workers but isn’t prepared to make a similar offer to its ground handlers.

“Unite is entirely dedicated to defending its members’ jobs, pay and conditions.

“Our members at Menzies will continue to receive the union’s complete support.”

An aerial view of Heathrow
Unite said the ground handlers have been offered a flat rate increase – which it branded a real-terms pay cut (Philipus/Alamy/PA)

Unite said the ground handlers have been offered a flat rate increase – which it branded a real-terms pay cut.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are aware of industrial action proposed by Menzies colleagues from 16-18 December.

“We encourage airport partners who would be affected to continue with their contingency planning and we will support them to minimise the impact on passengers, should the strike go ahead.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News