King pays tribute to late Queen and her ties with South Africa at state banquet

South African President State Visit to the UK

The King has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen and her ties with South Africa as he hosted the nation’s president, saying she admired “its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity”.

Charles spoke movingly and with humour about his mother’s long relationship with the Commonwealth nation during a banquet speech to mark South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day state visit to the UK.

The monarch also mentioned the sometimes troubled past relationship between the two nations that “provoke profound sorrow”, but said “we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power of our common future”.

The Princess of Wales during the State Banquet (Chris Jackson/PA)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe, originally from South Africa, was among the 163 guests at the white-tie dinner, joining broadcaster Zeinab Badawi, interior designer Kelly Hoppen and endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh.

Royal glamour was on show with the royal women – Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex – wearing lavish banquet gowns and sparkling tiaras.

Leading national figures were also present from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Lord Hain, the former Northern Ireland secretary and anti-apartheid campaigner, and Andrew Bailey – Governor of the Bank of England.

Charles drew a gasp from the president who said “wow” when the King said “welcome” in six languages spoken in South Africa.

The King and Queen Consort stand with President Cyril Ramaphosa (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King went on to say: “The late Queen had the great pleasure of hosting Presidents Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma for State Visits to the United Kingdom, at all of which I was present. On each of those occasions, she expressed her admiration for your country and its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity.

“And she always talked warmly of her return to your country in 1995, as the guest of President Mandela, after the momentous events – driven from within South Africa and supported by so many around the world, including here in the United Kingdom – that brought democracy to your country.”

When Princess Elizabeth, the Queen famously pledged herself to her future role during a broadcast made in 1947 during a tour of South Africa with her parents and sister.

In the radio address made from Cape Town, she said: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family, to which we all belong.”

The King added: “During one of my own visits to South Africa, in 1997, President Mandela told me that he had conferred on my mother a special name – Motlalepula, meaning ‘to come with rain’.