Police officer injured on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests

A police motorcycle

A police motorcycle rider was injured as officers responded to a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25.

Essex Police said there was a collision involving the motorbike and two lorries during a rolling roadblock introduced due to an activist on the motorway between Junctions 26 and 27 on Wednesday morning.

No information was provided on the condition of the officer.

An officer has been injured and two people have been arrested during our response to disruption on the M25. An officer was injured following a collision involving two lorries after a rolling roadblock had been put in place between J26 and J27. Read more: https://t.co/5j9YH5E2ku pic.twitter.com/4UZSfDYcJI — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 9, 2022

The force said a person has locked themselves onto an overhead gantry near Junctions 24 and 25, and another person is on a gantry near Junctions 29 and 30.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.

“One of our officers has been injured as they worked to help resolve this situation.

“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads.

“They do this tirelessly, day in, day out. Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.

“I want to thank the public for their support, patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.”

We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed a gantry, and one person was stopped. This will cause traffic disruption, so please find alternative routes if possible. We will update you as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/bMFbgc8IXx — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 9, 2022

Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the M25 from 6.30am, in what is the third consecutive day of protests on the UK’s busiest motorway.

They have been joined by activists from Animal Rebellion, a group campaigning for “a plant-based food system”.

Officers are also at Junction 30 of the M25, where one Just Stop Oil protester had climbed a gantry, while one person was stopped.

Police warned the action would cause disruption to traffic in the area.

*******UPDATE 7.17AM*******There is currently one protester on the gantry between junctions 9-8. One was arrested by officers before they could climb up. pic.twitter.com/MQ50WHbQfG — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 9, 2022

Surrey Police confirmed one protester was on a gantry near Junction 8 on the motorway.

The force said: “Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week.”

The M25 is closed between Junctions 7 and 8 clockwise.

Kent Police said officers are responding to a report of protesters close to Junction 4.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We’re ready to respond to any protest activity on #M25 with partner forces again today.

“We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public.

“We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again.”

? BREAKING: M25 BLOCKED AGAIN ? From 6:30am, around 10 supporters of Just Stop Oil climbed onto overhead gantries of the M25 in multiple locations, causing police to halt traffic. ?They are demanding the government halt all new oil and gas licenses.#COP27 #A22Network #M25 pic.twitter.com/5d49HyKWjv — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 9, 2022

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere.

“This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

“Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”

Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.