Four deny deliberately blocking road during Tower Bridge protest

UK NewsPublished:

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to committing wilful obstruction of a highway on Tower Bridge in April.

Tower bridge in London
Four people accused of disrupting traffic during a protest on Tower Bridge in London have appeared in court.

Scarlet Possnett, 19, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Christopher Riches, 21, of Flore, Northamptonshire, Amy Rugg-Easey, 31, of Shiremoor, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Christopher Lewis-Farley, 52, of Malvern, Worcestershire, were in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They stood to confirm their names, ages and addresses in front of a packed public gallery.

They pleaded not guilty to committing wilful obstruction of a highway at the landmark on April 8.

The charge sheet claims each defendant, “without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely Tower Bridge … contrary to section 137(1) of the Highways Act 1980”.

The four were granted unconditional bail and are due to stand trial at the same court on February 10 2023.

