Labour refers Suella Braverman to financial watchdog over security breach

Embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been referred to a financial watchdog by Labour over concerns of a breach of insider trading laws.

Shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the leaking of information that led to Ms Braverman’s resignation.

Rishi Sunak has been under sustained pressure since deciding to reappoint Ms Braverman to the role six days after she was forced out by Liz Truss while she was still prime minister.

Without authorisation, Ms Braverman sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.

Ms Siddiq questioned whether the minister sharing “highly sensitive” information regarding “growth visas” could have been a breach under market abuse regulation.

She said the information could have affected Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, saying “policy changes can constitute inside information”.

“I believe this is a case to answer,” the Labour MP wrote.